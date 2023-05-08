June 16, 1941 - May 6, 2023

LONG CREEK — Vaun "Jim" Engle, 81, of Long Creek, IL, passed away at 3:41 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Long Creek United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday morning. Memorials may be made to the Long Creek United Methodist Church or Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jim was born June 16, 1941, in Macon County, IL the son of Vaun and Gladys (Hudson) Engle. He married Janet Koshinski on October 11, 1958.

Jim had retired from Caterpillar in 1990. He was a member of the Long Creek United Methodist Church and the UAW Local #751. Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Weekenders Bow and Gun Club. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. His greatest passion was his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Surviving is his wife, Janet of Long Creek; children: Tony Engle (Vicki) of Thiensville, WI, Tina Smith (Mark) of Cerro Gordo, IL, Lori Holt (Randy) of Bloomington, IL and Jeff Engle (Jackie) of Long Creek; grandchildren: Sean, Samantha, Andrea, Ryan, Weston, Madison and Shelby; sisters: Gloria Dueling of FL and Sue Adamcryk of TX; seven great-grandchildren also survive.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers.