Veda Helen Lowe

DECATUR — Veda Helen Lowe, 94, of Decatur died Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, Moundford Free Methodist Church (1803 E. Mound Road Decatur, IL. 62526). Visitation one hour before service at the church. Burial Mt. Zion Township Cemetery.

Memorials to Moundford Free Methodist Church.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

