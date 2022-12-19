Nov. 2, 1926 - Dec. 17, 2022

BLUE MOUND — Veda Nadine Elder, 96, of rural Blue Mound, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at The Loft, Decatur, IL.

Nadine was born November 2, 1926, in Wheatfield Township, Clinton County, IL as the second child of Theodore Daniel and Martha Elizabeth (Nettles) Kern. She married Donald Oscar Elder on June 17, 1950, at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur, IL. He passed away June 20, 2008.

Nadine graduated from Mattoon High School and moved to Decatur to further her education at Brown's Business College. She worked in the insurance industry as a Secretary until her first child was born. When she met and married Don, Nadine took on the role of a farmer's wife. She could be found driving a tractor, truck, canning vegetables and fruit from her garden, sewing her children's clothing, caring for farm animals, selling eggs to help with expenses while supporting her four children in all of their activities.

Nadine was an active member of the Berea Christian Church for over 72 years, Osbernville ATA LA #331, and Berea Christian Church CWF. Affectionately known as the "decorator", Nadine made beautiful cakes as well as great pies. Her other interests were many, but gardening and family history were a few of her favorites. Her greatest love was for her family, and she has left a great legacy.

When Nadine married Don, she was blessed to gain a bonus son, Gary G. Elder, Sr. of Pulaski, TN. Four children were also born to Nadine and Don: D. Calvin Elder (Sandee) of Mt. Auburn, IL, Alice P. Elder-Miller of Mahomet, IL, Veda D. Cooling (Don) of St. Joseph, IL, and Raymond D. Elder of Blue Mound, IL; her grandchildren were: Gary G. Elder, II (Sarah) of Lewisburg, TN, Matthew D. Elder of Pulaski, TN, Sean T. Elder of Columbia, TN, Lari L. Richards (Scott) of Athens, AL, Lindsey A. Loschen (Ryan) of Ogden, IL, Shelley E. Krumwiede (Drew) of Paxton, IL, Brianne K. Elder of Mt. Auburn, IL, and James B. Miller (Dianne) of Houston, TX; her great-grandchildren were: Cody J. Elder and Cordell D. Elder of Lewisburg, TN, John E. Elder of Pulaski, TN, Joseph L., Charlotte E., Jonathan L. and Jason L. Richards of Athens, AL, Garrett R. and Benjamin M. Loschen of Ogden, IL, Lucas A. and Lauren E. Krumwiede of Paxton, IL, and DeLainey G. Elder of Mt. Auburn, IL. She is survived by a sister, Marjorie E. Kern of Springfield, IL; several cousins and many nephews and nieces. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Calvin Paul Kern, Theodora Natalie Boehm and Donald Joseph Kern; son-in-law, Leland B. Miller, Jr.; and granddaughter, Katrina D. Elder.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 at Berea Christian Church, rural Mt. Auburn, IL. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Brinklinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, also one hour before services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Berea Cemetery, rural Mt. Auburn, IL. Memorials may be made to Berea Christian Church, American Heart Association, Christian County Farm Bureau Foundation or to donor's choice.

The family would like to thank those who cared for her in the last month. She was blessed to be able to live in her own home until her stroke in November. Mom, you had a great life, and you can rest knowing that you have finished your race with honors!

