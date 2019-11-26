You have free articles remaining.
DECATUR — Velda M. Knopp, 100, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Velda was born in Indian Prairie Township, Wayne County, IL on July 22,1919 a daughter of William and Emma (Weaver) Knopp. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother and many friends. She was a garment factory worker until she moved to Decatur to join her partner in rental properties for over 40 years. She wished to thank her friends. Joan Lewis, Terry Baylis and Mitchell and Carol Lowe, for all that they had done for her. Cremation services have been provided by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. No other services are planned. Online condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.