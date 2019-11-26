Velda M. Knopp

Velda was born in Indian Prairie Township, Wayne County, IL on July 22,1919 a daughter of William and Emma (Weaver) Knopp. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother and many friends. She was a garment factory worker until she moved to Decatur to join her partner in rental properties for over 40 years. She wished to thank her friends. Joan Lewis, Terry Baylis and Mitchell and Carol Lowe, for all that they had done for her. Cremation services have been provided by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. No other services are planned. Online condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com