DECATUR — Velda Mae Roth, 78, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Generations at Lincoln.
A private family graveside service will be held at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, Tabernacle Baptist Church or an organization of the donor's choice.
Velda was born on June 12, 1941 in Livingston County, KY, the daughter of Willie “Bill” Dickerson and Gladys Ramage Dickerson McCullough. She married Gary Lindsey on April 15, 1961. He passed away on July 16, 2009. She married Dr. C. Deane Roth on November 1, 1997. Velda retired from Tate & Lyle. She was a former member of Forsyth Baptist Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was a current member of Riverside Baptist Church. Deane and Velda loved to attend church, spend time with family, go out to eat, (especially at Yoder's) and watching televised sports, especially her favorite Cubs, was a beloved pastime.
Velda is survived by her husband: Dr. C. Deane Roth; children and stepchildren: Jeff Lindsey, Anita (David) Gifford, Carla (Brian) Reinhard, Tim (Lori) Roth, Annie (Randy) Comfort and Lindy (Bob) Blackwell; brother: Jim (Pat) Dickerson; sisters: Donna Farrell and Betty Collier; grandchildren: Niquita (Jordan) Hohm, Haley Gifford, Jace (Amanda) Reinhard, Hannah (Jeremy) Shull, Marisa (Zach) Stewart, Maria Reinhard, Alexis Roth, Maggie, Cyrus, Ellie and Kate Comfort, Graham, Rylan and Caroline Blackwell; great-grandchildren: Ellie Stewart, Malachi Hohm and Cora Jayne Shull; special aunt: Muriel Dickerson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Jodi L. Lindsey and her brother-in-law: Delmar Collier.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.