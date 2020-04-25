× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Velda Mae Roth, 78, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Generations at Lincoln.

A private family graveside service will be held at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, Tabernacle Baptist Church or an organization of the donor's choice.

Velda was born on June 12, 1941 in Livingston County, KY, the daughter of Willie “Bill” Dickerson and Gladys Ramage Dickerson McCullough. She married Gary Lindsey on April 15, 1961. He passed away on July 16, 2009. She married Dr. C. Deane Roth on November 1, 1997. Velda retired from Tate & Lyle. She was a former member of Forsyth Baptist Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was a current member of Riverside Baptist Church. Deane and Velda loved to attend church, spend time with family, go out to eat, (especially at Yoder's) and watching televised sports, especially her favorite Cubs, was a beloved pastime.