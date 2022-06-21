Velma Jean Heiple

Velma was born July 31, 1927, in Lovington, the daughter of Rollie and Bernice (French) Schumacher. She married Charles W. Heiple, Jr. on July 30, 1955, in Wilmington, IL. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2015. Velma worked for Decatur Memorial Hospital in Food Service for over 25-years, until her retirement. She was very active in her community. Velma was past-president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 117 in Cerro Gordo. She was also a chaperone for Cerro Gordo High School band trips. Velma also established the Heiple Family Scholarship given each year to a Cerro Gordo High School graduate. She was also active in Red Hat Society. Velma was a member of the Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church where she was active in Methodist Women.