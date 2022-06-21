July 31, 1927 - June 17, 2022
CERRO GORDO — Velma Jean Heiple, 94, of Cerro Gordo, passed away June 17, 2022.
A graveside service will be 11:00 AM, July 14, 2022, at Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo, is assisting the family. Memorials in Velma's honor may be made to a charity of your choice.
Velma was born July 31, 1927, in Lovington, the daughter of Rollie and Bernice (French) Schumacher. She married Charles W. Heiple, Jr. on July 30, 1955, in Wilmington, IL. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2015. Velma worked for Decatur Memorial Hospital in Food Service for over 25-years, until her retirement. She was very active in her community. Velma was past-president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 117 in Cerro Gordo. She was also a chaperone for Cerro Gordo High School band trips. Velma also established the Heiple Family Scholarship given each year to a Cerro Gordo High School graduate. She was also active in Red Hat Society. Velma was a member of the Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church where she was active in Methodist Women.
Surviving are her sons: Russell F. (Carol) Heiple of Florida and Eric R. (Lyn) Heiple of Naperville, IL; 3 grandchildren; sister, Peggy Seelow of Lovington; brothers: Joe (Cecilia) Schumacher of Canoga Park, CA, and Bill (Sandy) Schumacher of Liberty, MO.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sister, Ruth Monferdini and brother, Ray Schumacher.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
