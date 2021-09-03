Velma Laura Ware Sheridan

Velma was a lifelong resident of Decatur. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a devoted parishioner of The Garver Brick Church. Velma was admired for her exceptional cooking skills and sewing and crochet projects which she generously shared with others. In spite of her losses of family members, she was optimistic and lived every day to the fullest. She was able to share every detail of her life with others and spending time with her was a gift and often an educational experience. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.