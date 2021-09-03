DECATUR — The circle of life ended for Velma Laura Ware Sheridan at age 101 on September 1, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Garver Brick Church Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Velma's honor may be made to: The Garver Brick Church, 5670 Garver Church Road, Decatur, IL 62526. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting with arrangements.
Velma was a lifelong resident of Decatur. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a devoted parishioner of The Garver Brick Church. Velma was admired for her exceptional cooking skills and sewing and crochet projects which she generously shared with others. In spite of her losses of family members, she was optimistic and lived every day to the fullest. She was able to share every detail of her life with others and spending time with her was a gift and often an educational experience. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Frank) Smith; sons: Lyle (Shirley) Ware and Norman (Lisa) Ware; nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Ralph Ware; daughter, Nila Bandy; parents: Edward and Helen Lahniers; four brothers; one sister; and second husband, Robert Sheridan.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
