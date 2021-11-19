Velma "Vee" E. Arendall

DECATUR — Velma "Vee" Earlene Mason Arendall, passed away from this world and went to a better one on November 16, 2021.

She was born to Earl and Irene Mason on May 30, 1955, in Matoon, IL.

She is survived by her children: William (Jamie) James Gordon, Jennifer (Dennis) Earlene Pyles; her mother, Irene Hines; sisters: Marilyn (Larry) Rosenthal, Teresa Mason-Lawrence; brothers: Michael (Cynthia) Mason, Jason Mason of Decatur; grandchildren: Macon, Dylan, Ean, Leeland, Haylee, Annalynn; her faithful service dog, Corkie; and many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Arendall; son, Nathan Joseph Trower; and father, Earl Mason.

Services will be held on November 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow at French Cemetery, at the intersection of county road 1000 North and County Road 1350 East in Moultrie County.

Memorials to the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

Condolences may be sent to Vee's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.