SHELBYVILLE — Vera C. Moon, 91, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 6:38 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 in the Arbors, Fairview Heights, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Gail Allen officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Health Care Management, Shelbyville, IL.

Vera was born on May 3, 1930 in Coles County, IL, the daughter of Lester S. and Myrtle C. Sipes Yost. She graduated from Humboldt High School in the Class of 1948. She worked as a seamstress and also for the Mattoon Journal Gazette. Vera was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bethany, IL. She had tremendous faith and was dedicated to her loving God. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking and writing letters. Vera married John Westlake Moon on August 19, 1950 in Bethany, IL. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2016.

She is survived by her sons: Johnny A. Moon (Judy) of Urbana, IL and Joseph A. Moon (Jill) of Lombard, IL; daughter, April J. Moon of Shelbyville, IL; six grandchildren: Elizabeth Michels (Matt), Natalie Moon, Ralie Moon, Hilary Edgerly (Jeff), Angie Zindars (Paul), J.J. Tharp (Lyndsay); and 11 great-grandchildren: Dakota (Sydney), Mattie (A.J.), Alex, Chloe, Eli, Cassie, Brooklyn, Collin Claire, Max and Oliver.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; two brothers; and two sisters.

