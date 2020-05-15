DECATUR -- Vera C. Wilder passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at age 91 at her home in her sleep.
Vera was born August 29, 1928, in Harrisville, Mississippi to the union of Robert T. Pendelton and Allie B. Pendelton. She was the eldest of five children. She married Charles Reed and later married Willie James Wilder. They both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her youngest son, James Stanley Wilder.
A family led service via ZOOM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
She leaves to mourn her death three daughters and three sons: Margaret Bell of Savannah, GA; Chuck Reed of Decatur, IL; Ronald (Sandra) Reed of Decatur, IL; Elaine Marshall of Atlanta, GA;, Ruth Reed of Decatur, IL, and Curtis Reed of Decatur, IL.
She is also survived and mourned by 28 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents (R.T. and Allie Pendleton), two sisters (Ruth Farrish and Betty Beaudoin), two special sons-in-law (William Bell and Lorenzo Marshall), and several nephews and nieces.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
