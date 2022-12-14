Feb. 1, 1935 - Dec. 12, 2022

ASSUMPTION — Verian Jean Nicol, 87, of Assumption, died December 12, 2022, in Eastern Star Home, Macon, IL.

A private graveside service will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to Tacuseh Outreach Food Pantry or Assumption Public Library District.

Jean was born on February 1, 1935, in Assumption, IL, the daughter of Russell B. and Pauline (Maxwell) Anderson. She married Lyle E. Nicol on August 11, 1957, in Assumption. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1996.

Jean was a graduate of Assumption High School class of 1953, and a local beautician for many years. She was a member of Assumption Woman's Club, Assumption Historical Society, and Memorial Presbyterian Church of Assumption, where she sang in the choir and directed the Jr. Choir. Jean participated in many community cantatas and was honored in October 2022, with the lifetime membership in United Presbyterian Women. She served as an election judge for many years, enjoyed reading, and loved to cook and bake.

Surviving are her daughter, Paula (Scott) Busboom of Foley, AL; step-son, Larry (Marty) Nicol of Mitchell, IN; sisters: Kay Jennings of Moweaqua, IL, Janice Pinkston of Waterloo, WI, and Jody (Joe) Mink of Assumption, IL; grandchildren: Jill Waddington, Curt Corzine, Tammy Ashby, Guy Corzine, Abby Guenther, Kyle Nicol, and Mark Nicol; fifteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her husband; parents; step-son, Lyle "Sonny" Nicol, Jr.; one grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Anderson.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.