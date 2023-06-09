May 23, 1931 - June 6, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Verla M. Tomlinson, 92, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church both in Shelbyville, and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Verla was born on May 23, 1931, in rural Cowden, IL, the daughter of James Fritz and Etta Maud Wakefield Jones. She graduated from Cowden High School in the Class of 1949. Verla married Charles E. Tomlinson on January 29, 1955. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville, IL.

She is survived by her daughters: Rebecca Thompson (Ed) of Cowden, IL, Teresa VanDeursen (Paul) of Shelbyville, IL, and Annette Dunaway (Jim) of Shelbyville, IL; brothers: Leslie "Bunk" Jones of Sparta, IL, and Tom Jones (Lorraine) of Pana, IL; sister, Betty Newton of Urbana, IL; grandchildren: Stuart Thompson (Lola), Timothy Thompson (Molly), Kristin Bennett (Paul), Kelli Black (Brady), Nicholas Dunaway (Ann), Lucas Dunaway (Emily), and Brock Dunaway; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles on June 10, 2008; brothers: Roy Jones, Will Jones, Ed Jones and Jack Jones; sister, Velma Kerr; and granddaughter, Rachael VanDeursen.

