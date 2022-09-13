July 17, 1952 - Sept. 11, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Verlin Elmer Burton announces his passing on September 11, 2022, at the age of 70.

Verlin was born to Warren and Leva Burton on July 17, 1952.

He will be lovingly remembered by his companion and best friend Shirley Houser, his sons William (Jackee) Burton and Bryan Burton, his siblings Essel Burton, Charlene Bailey, and Waylon Burton, and grandchildren Kourtney, Chloe, Josh, Cody, and Kaitlin Burton.

He is reuniting with his parents and brother Bobby in heaven.

Verlin served in the United States Army. He retired from Ring Container Technologies in 2016 after 30 years of service.

Verlin was a good Christian man. He loved playing horseshoes, listening to music, people watching, and just being with Shirley. He also really loved trains.

Those who would like to make a memorial donation may do so to the Monticello Railway Museum in Verlin's name.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com