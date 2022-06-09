DECATUR — Vern Miller, 81, of Decatur, passed away in his home on June 6, 2022.

Vern served as a Decatur police officer for 23-years. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Miller; daughter, Julie Leisure; stepdaughter, Karry Layette; and grandchildren. A daughter, Joyce George, preceded him in death.

In honor of his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.