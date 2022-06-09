 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vern Miller

  • 0
Vern Miller

DECATUR — Vern Miller, 81, of Decatur, passed away in his home on June 6, 2022.

Vern served as a Decatur police officer for 23-years. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Miller; daughter, Julie Leisure; stepdaughter, Karry Layette; and grandchildren. A daughter, Joyce George, preceded him in death.

In honor of his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News