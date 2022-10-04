Aug. 18, 1940 - Oct. 2, 2022

BEECHER CITY — Verna L. Jones, 82, of Beecher City, IL passed away at 7:59 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022, in her residence.

A service to celebrate Verna's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 Noon Thursday until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Verna was born August 18, 1940 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Arnie and Elpha (Lane) Jones. She retired from Petty Printers having been a Binding Cutter.

Surviving are her sons: Thomas Bailey of Effingham, IL, Richard Bailey of Beecher City, IL, William Keith Bailey (Becky Rodgers) of Imperial, MO and Rodger Bailey (Gena) of Charleston, IL; sisters: Nita K. Cottrel (Mick) of Decatur, IL and Wanda Addison of Wilmington, IL; eleven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren also survive.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Robert James and Charles; her four brothers; and daughter-in-law Beth Elaine.