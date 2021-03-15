MOWEAQUA — Verna Margaret (Cox) Trimby of Moweaqua IL (formerly of Decatur IL) passed away peacefully on March 13, 2021 following a long illness.

Verna was born on September 4, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois, and became the adopted daughter of Forrest W and Mabel G. Cox. She had one brother, Howard Cox. Verna attended public schools in Decatur graduating from Stephen Decatur High School in January 1951.

She married Hugh A Trimby, Jr. on February 4, 1951. After spending the first two years of their married life in Northern California, they returned to Decatur IL. Verna worked for Decatur Public Schools until her retirement in the mid 90s. Verna and Hugh were blessed with two children, (Kerry and Kathy). Verna was a long-time member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Verna was a great lover of cats and dogs, an avid reader and enjoyed spending countless hours sitting on the patio of her home of 54 years on Redlich Drive while enjoying the flowers as well as traveling with family and friends. In her later years she was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.