SHELBYVILLE — Vernalee Loy, 95, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Lakewood, IL, passed away at 4:39 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Cedar Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lebanon, IL.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society, First United Methodist Church of Lebanon, IL or Dallas Dog RRR (Rescue, Rehab and Reform). Memorials can be mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Vernalee was born on April 18, 1924 in Pana, IL, the daughter of Lloyd and Bonnie Bell (Mabry) Rowe. She was baptized in the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Vernalee graduated from Villa Grove High School in the Class of 1942. She was a secretary for Wilbert Vault Company in Decatur, the Oliver Corporation in Shelbyville and retired from Hanfland’s Sand and Gravel in Shelbyville. Vernalee married George William Loy on March 22, 1943. He died on August 23, 2003.

Vernalee is survived by a daughter, Carol Ann Brown (Steve) of Lebanon, IL; two grandchildren, Stephanie Rogers (Randy) of Hurst, TX and Beau Brown (Bobbie) of Lebanon, IL; five great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.