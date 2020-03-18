Vernon Ray Griesemer
SHELBYVILLE — Vernon Ray Griesemer, 78, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Allendale, IL, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shelbyville First United Methodist Church Boiler Fund.

Vernon was born on February 23, 1942 in Lukin Twp., Lawrence County, IL, the son of Melvin Theodore and Florence Kathleen (Edmondson) Griesemer. He graduated from Sumner High School in the Class of 1960. Vernon worked in Oil Field Production for the Loeffler Oil Company until his retirement in 1986. He attended the Shelbyville First United Methodist Church and enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, local high school sports, country music and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He married Linda Sue Hair on September 25, 1966 in Lawrence County, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Michael Ray Griesemer (Wendy) of Shelbyville, IL; daughter, Susan Griesemer Murphy (John) of St. Louis, MO; sister, Hazel Hills of Lawrenceville, IL; six grandchildren, Brice Griesemer (Janie), Monica Griesemer, Kathleen Yaeger (Scott), Todd Wittler, Patrick Murphy and Jacqueline Murphy; and great granddaughter, Hallie Griesemer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold, Leonard, Leon and Leroy Griesemer; and sisters, Opal Sturgeon, Fern Blacker, Thelma Gaither and Velda Griesemer.

