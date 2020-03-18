SHELBYVILLE — Vernon Ray Griesemer, 78, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Allendale, IL, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shelbyville First United Methodist Church Boiler Fund.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Vernon was born on February 23, 1942 in Lukin Twp., Lawrence County, IL, the son of Melvin Theodore and Florence Kathleen (Edmondson) Griesemer. He graduated from Sumner High School in the Class of 1960. Vernon worked in Oil Field Production for the Loeffler Oil Company until his retirement in 1986. He attended the Shelbyville First United Methodist Church and enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, local high school sports, country music and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He married Linda Sue Hair on September 25, 1966 in Lawrence County, IL.