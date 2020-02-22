ARGENTA -- Vicki Gene Garner, 65 of Argenta, Illinois, died at 4:35 pm. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Petersen Health Care Center Bement, Illinois.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Vicki’s life will be held at 12:00 Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (#1 Bachrach Court Decatur, Illinois) with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Visitation will be two hours before service time at the church. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Bement Health Care’s New Vicki Garner Memorial Family Suite. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Vicki was born January 18, 1955 in Kingsville, Texas the daughter of Eugene and Dorothy (Mason) Kaskey. She received her RN degree from Methodist College of Nursing and worked for Harbor Light Hospice, Petersen Health Care Center, Urology Associates and twenty-five years in the OR at DMH and St. Marys. She married Steve Garner February 22, 1991 and he survives.

