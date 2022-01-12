Vicki Lynn Jackson

DECATUR — Vicki Lynn (Reeter) Jackson of Decatur, IL, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on January 10, 2022, at the age of 64.

A service to celebrate Vicki's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hays Cemetery Hidalgo, IL, at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Vicki was the daughter of Earl and Carolee Reeter and was born in Vandalia, IL, on May 24, 1957. She attended Mt. Zion High School graduating in 1975. She married Gary Jackson in 1977, and started a family. She went on to dedicate her career to helping others as an LPN and worked at St. Mary's Hospital for the past 20-years. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. Vicki was very crafty and enjoyed crocheting gifts for her loved ones. Her favorite past times included cuddling and playing with her beautiful grandchildren and enjoying a good book. Vicki will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, kind heart, and fantastic sense of humor. She will be missed by many.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 44-years, Gary D. Jackson; and three children: Cindy Jackson of Blue Mound, Bryan Jackson of Decatur, and Steven Jackson, and his wife, Stephanie of Mt. Zion. She leaves behind two grandchildren: Katherine Kitchens and Carson Jackson. Vicki is also survived by her brother and sisters: Tim (Trish) Reeter of Mt. Zion, Cathy (David) Peters of Mt. Zion, IL, and Denise (Wes) Reeter of Decatur IL. She also leaves behind seven nephews, three nieces and many great-nieces and nephews. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Carter William Jackson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for giving her such excellent and compassionate care.