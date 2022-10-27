May 12, 1957 - Oct. 25, 2022

DECATUR — Vicki Sue Mackling, 65, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital with her family by her side.

Funeral service to celebrate Vicki's life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Maranatha Assembly of God (555 West Imboden Drive Decatur, IL, 62521). Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, also at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials if desired may be made to The American Eagle Foundation. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Vicki was born May 12, 1957, in Owensboro, KY, the daughter of Virgil and Elsie (Stennett) Duke. She retired after working eighteen years as a waitress. Vicki enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her coffee. She loved watching the Cubs, Ohio State football, Andy Griffith and Gunsmoke with the love of her life John. She loved Myrtle Beach, watching Hummingbirds in her backyard and watching Dollywood Bald Eagle Nest Cams/@dweaglecams.org. Vicki met John M. Mackling in 1989, and they were married in 1998, sharing thirty-three years together.

Surviving is her husband, John; daughter, April Voiles; sons: Greg (Erica) Mackling, Jason Mackling; siblings: Linda Julius, Judy Bailey, J.R. Duke of Kentucky; grandchildren, Colin (Taylor) Voiles Garrett (Kelci) Voiles, Mason Voiles, Jaxson Mackling, Zoey Mackling, Ashlyn (Bailey) Mackling, Kaelyn, (Sydney) Mackling; great-grandchildren: Melody, Emerson, Kaesyn, Starlynn, Hadlee, Jazzlynn and Peyton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Dianna Duke.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.