DECATUR -- Vickie L. Ratcliff, 60, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Cowden, IL.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Vickie was born January 21, 1959, in Decatur, daughter of James S. Adkins, Sr. and Marilyn (Denier) Adkins. She married David Ratcliff on July 16, 1977.

Vickie loved being called “Mom” and “Nana”. She enjoyed knitting items for the family, camping, and target shooting.

Surviving is her husband of 42 years, David; daughter, Kelli (Calvin) Berry of Homer, IL; son, Keith (Megan) Ratcliff of Latham, IL; six grandchildren; siblings, James S. Adkins, Jr. (Debe) of Decatur, Debra (Greg) Riley of Zachary, LA, and Thomas (Trish) Adkins of Lakewood, IL.

Vickie was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Jeffrey Adkins.

