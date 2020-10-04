HERRICK — Vickie Moll, 75 of Herrick, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:32 PM at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Herrick Baptist Church with Pastors Terry Walters and Jay Huddleston officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 AM, also on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Herrick Baptist Church. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick Township, Shelby County, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Cowden-Herrick Schools.

Vickie Moll was born Monday, June 11, 1945 in Herrick, Shelby County, Illinois the daughter of Ogle Wayne and Gladys Viola (maiden name Mitchell) Frailey. She was raised in Herrick attending Shady Lane School and Herrick High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1963. She also attended Lake Land College where she earned a child care certificate. Vickie married George Leroy Moll on June 10, 1963 in Effingham, and he died Nov. 1, 2000. Vickie and George Moll owned and operated the Herrick Café from 1983 to 2008. She was a member of Herrick Baptist Church.