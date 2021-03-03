 Skip to main content
Vickie Sue Cambruzzi
DECATUR - Vickie Sue Cambruzzi, 63, of Decatur, IL, passed away February, 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Vickie was born January 22, 1958 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Leslie Elroy and Shirley Ann (Moore) Durbin.

Vickie worked as a housekeeper and a home health caretaker.

During her leisure time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Mindy Cambruzzi (Jeff Thomas), John Cambruzzi (Crystal Rutherford), Tina Cambruzzi; and 13 grandchildren, all of Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brandon; and brothers: Terry Moore and Leslie E. Durbin.

Graveside memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday March 5, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Donor's Choice. Condolences may be left to Vickie's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

