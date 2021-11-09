DECATUR — Vickie Vickers Warner, 69, of Decatur, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Graveside service to celebrate Vickie's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Lester Barnett Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Illinois Raptor's Center. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Vickie was born November 27, 1951, in Decatur, the daughter of Grant and Helen "Lee" Vickers. She was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, class of 1969. She worked in management for K-Mart, and was the former owner of Wild and Nature Center for twenty years. She loved birds and nature. Vickie married James W. Warner on November 10, 1984.

Surviving is her husband Jim; brother, James (Cindy) Vickers; nephews: Matthew (Jill) Vickers and Michael Vickers; great-niece, Kallie Vickers great-nephew, Ryan Vickers.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

