Vicky L. Mathes-Berry

DECATUR — Vicky Leigh Mathes-Berry , 56 of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at Decatur Memorial
Vicky was born on September 8th, 1965 in Decatur, IL, to Mary L Mathes and Ronald L Mathes. She attended MacArthur High School class of 84. She married Royce Berry Sr in 1992. They divorced in 2002. Vicky was a God fearing women and showed Gods love through all she did. She loved to be outdoors, cook, be with loved ones, and eat lots of Mexican! Vicky was a light to whomever met her and always had words of encouragement.
Vicky is survived by her two sons: Royce Berry Jr and Matthew Berry, her brother Tim Mathes, best friend Sherry Madsen-Spears, and cousin Angie Kimbrell.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Mary L Mathes (Adams), Ronald L Mathes, and younger brother Tony Lynn Mathes
