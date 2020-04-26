Vicky L. Mathes-Berry

Vicky was born on September 8th, 1965 in Decatur, IL, to Mary L Mathes and Ronald L Mathes. She attended MacArthur High School class of 84. She married Royce Berry Sr in 1992. They divorced in 2002. Vicky was a God fearing women and showed Gods love through all she did. She loved to be outdoors, cook, be with loved ones, and eat lots of Mexican! Vicky was a light to whomever met her and always had words of encouragement.