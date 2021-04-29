DECATUR — Victor Joseph "Vic" Lanzotti, 100, of Springfield, formerly of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at The Arbors at Centennial Pointe, Springfield, IL.

Vic was born on February 10, 1921 in Taylorville, IL, the son of Attilio and Attilia Lanzotti. A U.S. Army veteran, Vic worked for a short time for A.E. Staley before going to Millikin University where he achieved a bachelor's degree in accounting. Vic then worked for Burroughs, Inc., selling business machines and computers to small and medium sized banks in Decatur and Champaign. Vic loved to play bridge and ballroom dance and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He married Lucille Russell in Detroit, MI, on February 1, 1941.

Surviving is his wife of 80 plus years, Lucille of Springfield; children: Victor (Joyce) Lanzotti of MO, and Daniel (Lisa) Lanzotti of Springfield; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; son-in-law Rennie Young of Florida; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Connie and five siblings.

Funeral liturgy will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.