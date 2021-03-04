DECATUR - Victoria June McMahon, 62, of Decatur, passed away on March 1, 2021 at her residence.

Victoria was born October 16, 1958 in Decatur, the daughter of Francis and Peggy Walsmith Fedie. Victoria married Mike McMahon. He passed away on March 31, 2017. Victoria is survived by her mother: Peggy Fedie; children: Nathan Ray and Stephanie Lancaster; grandchildren: Olivia, Ellie, and Carson; brothers: Gary Fedie, Scott Fedie, and Dennis Fedie; sister: Donna Hockaday. Victoria was preceded in death by her father.

Victoria was very faithful to God and lived her life accordingly. She had a very unique personality, and did not know a stranger.

A private family visitation will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded to Victoria.

The family of Victoria McMahon has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with her funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.