Victoria L. McGorray

Feb. 25, 1954 - April 24, 2022

Vicki, a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend passed peacefully with several family members at her side while in Dunedin, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert J. Dexter and Beverly L. Dexter; grandparents, Richard and Sona Funk.

Vic leaves behind her loving husband, Charlie; son, Mike Ward and his wife, Abby; sisters: Lynn Roncalli and Diane Andrick; brothers: Jay and Doug Dexter; (step) daughters: Jennifer Brown and Kelly Roberts; grandkids: Evie, Asa and Dawson Ward, Liam, Fiona and Jude Brown and Emilia Roberts. Vicki also leaves behind a wealth of friends developed from years in the retail world in Decatur, her small business designing and crafting home decor and her years riding motorcycles across the world. She touched so many people.

Services include a visitation at Northwest Christian Church, 1306 N. Stanley, Decatur, IL, on May, 24, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and an "Irish Wake" celebrating her adventures and memory at Decatur Brew Works on June 19, from 12:00 Noon till 6:00 p.m. Memorials to Pawprint Ministries and Homeward Bound Pet Shelter both in Decatur, IL.