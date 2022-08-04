July 7, 1971 - Aug. 2, 2022
MOUNT ZION — Vincent L. Phelps, 51, of Mt. Zion, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt Zion, with Pastor Mike Fender officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Vincent was born July 7, 1971, in Mt. Carmel, the son of Keith and Kay Ann Perrine Phelps.
He had worked at McCloud Express in Decatur. Vincent married Melissa Sue Gentry on March 21, 2015, and she preceded him in death on September 15, 2021.
Surviving are his daughter, Avery Phelps of Mt. Zion; grandmother, Beverly Perrine of Sullivan; sister, Tess (Charles) Rigby of Chicago; and brother, Kiley Wood of Shelbyville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Foster; and grandfather, Vernon Perrine.
