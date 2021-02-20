DECATUR — Viola P. Fuqua, 93, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. Viola was born September 12, 1927, in Decatur, the daughter of Charles C. and Goldie Belle (Sapp) Cassidy.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 10 am until the service time of 11 am, at The Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St., Decatur, IL 62523. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.