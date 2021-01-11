DECATUR – Violet L. Staley, 90, of Decatur, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, in her home.
Violet was born October 28, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Harriet Lucas. She was an active volunteer and fundraiser in various organizations throughout the Decatur community including raising 1 million dollars on her own for Richland Community College where she was a board member of the foundation. Violet began singing opera in her youth later attending Northwestern University to study opera and supported the Lyric Opera of Chicago for many decades. Violet traveled extensively and was an avid tennis player. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for many years.
She was very active in the Kumulani Chapel and Kapalua Club in Kapalua, HI, as well as a member of the Decatur Country Club, Decatur Club, and co-founder of the Mueller Museum. She married Henry Mueller Staley on February 3, 1954 and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2008.
Violet is survived by her son, Mark and wife Julie Staley, as well as her grandchildren: Alex and Lucas Staley of Springfield; brother, Felix Lucas of NJ; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter, son Grant Spencer Staley, and sisters: Lillian and Jean.
Visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until the service time of 3:00 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Richland Community College Foundation or Westminster Presbyterian Church.
CDC and IDPH guidelines will be followed, building occupancy will be limited, social distancing and masks are required.
For those who cannot attend, you may view the service live at http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/44904/hash:8E761EA382350755.
The family wants to thank all the caregivers through the last several years and a very special acknowledgment to Bridgett Bond for the extraordinary help and care that she provided for Violet and the family throughout the years.
The family of Violet L. Staley is being served by the Graceland/Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.