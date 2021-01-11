DECATUR – Violet L. Staley, 90, of Decatur, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, in her home.

Violet was born October 28, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Harriet Lucas. She was an active volunteer and fundraiser in various organizations throughout the Decatur community including raising 1 million dollars on her own for Richland Community College where she was a board member of the foundation. Violet began singing opera in her youth later attending Northwestern University to study opera and supported the Lyric Opera of Chicago for many decades. Violet traveled extensively and was an avid tennis player. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for many years.

She was very active in the Kumulani Chapel and Kapalua Club in Kapalua, HI, as well as a member of the Decatur Country Club, Decatur Club, and co-founder of the Mueller Museum. She married Henry Mueller Staley on February 3, 1954 and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2008.

Violet is survived by her son, Mark and wife Julie Staley, as well as her grandchildren: Alex and Lucas Staley of Springfield; brother, Felix Lucas of NJ; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.