Feb. 26, 1931 - May 18, 2023

DECATUR — Violet Virgina Sullivan, 92 of Decatur passed away on Thursday May 18, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private services were held. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care handled the arrangements.

Vi was born February 26, 1931, to Walter Jefferson and Martha Naomi Walls Nichols in Mode, Illinois. She graduated from Stewardson-Strausburg High School and was an excellent student with a talent for spelling. She won the Shelby County Spelling Bee Championship. She worked in her younger years at Millikin Bank as a teller and bookkeeping supervisor. Her greatest life's work was raising her five children. Vi married Joseph William Sullivan on December 31, 1952, and they shared forty-eight years until his passing.

Surviving are her children: William Joseph (Debbie) Sullivan of Decatur; Vesta Sullivan (Daniel) Gray of Charleston, S.C.; Cathlynne Sullivan Glosser, of Decatur; John Michael Sullivan of Decatur; Jerry Lee (Debbie) Sullivan of Nebo, N.C.; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twelve siblings; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Oreo.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Timothy Miller, the staff of Hickory Point Christian Village and the E.R. staff, 5100 doctors, nurses and staff of Decatur Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care for mom.

