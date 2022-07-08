Oct. 12, 1944 - July 6, 2022

DECATUR — Virgil Howard Hart, 77 of Decatur, IL, passed away at 11:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at The Loft Rehabilitation of Decatur.

Virgil was born on October 12, 1944 in Havre De Grace, MD, the son of Virgil L. Hart and Loretta M. (Tommy) Hart. He married Barbara S. Doty on May 29, 1965, in Long Creek, IL. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2019.

He was an Engineer for Norfolk and Southern Railroad. Virgil was a member of the Eagles 507. He loved drag racing, bowling, fishing and deer hunting.

Virgil is survived by his son, David H. Hart of Decatur, IL; brother, Dale Hart of Warsaw, MO; two sisters: Janice Hart of Decatur, IL, and Cheryl Ridlen of Maroa, IL; grandchildren: Christopher Hart, Kallah Sangster, Timothy Hart, and Loree Hart; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son William Hart and daughter Pamela S. Hart.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July, 11, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL.

Memorials may be made to David Hart.

Condolences may be shared with the family at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home's website, www.gracelandfairlawn.com.