× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Virgil J. Kapper, 91, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Aspen Creek Memory Care, Sullivan.

Virgil was born January 20, 1929, in Decatur to Aloysius Edward and Clara Mary (Blank) Kapper. A charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Virgil worked as the plant manager at St. Mary's Hospital before retiring in 1994. Virgil married Charlotte Caroline Weaver on April 4, 1948, in Decatur, and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2016.

Virgil is survived by his three sons: Steven Kapper , Joseph Kapper and Daniel (Laura) Kapper all of Decatur; five daughters, Marjorie (Rich) Wessel of Decatur, Sandra (Ronald) Faith of Decatur, Carol (Glen) Yoder of Sullivan, Ellen (David) Zindel of Decatur and Cynthia (Gary) Dye of Stonington; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Kapper of Macon; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one brother, Pete (Doris) Kapper of Forsyth; sister, Isabelle Blakeman of Decatur; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Martin Kapper; brother, Wilfred and sisters: Matilda Rennier and Teresa Schroll.