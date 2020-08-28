DECATUR — Virginia F. Wilhelm, age 92, of Decatur, Illinois, was peacefully called home on August 24, 2020 at Imboden Creek in Decatur.
Virginia was born December 12, 1927 in Findlay, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Mabel Wilson Darnell. She married Carl Wilhelm on May 28, 1947 in Findlay. Virginia is survived by her children: Teresa Seggerman, Anita Wilcott, and Carla (Scott) Andrick all of Decatur; David (Nancy) Wilhelm of Belleville, Illinois; Grandchildren: Jeff (April) Seggerman; Michael Wilcott; Sara (David) Sutton; Amanda Wilcott; Emily Andrick; Ryan Wilhelm; Anna Wilhelm; Great Grandchildren: Alayah and Alaysia Wilcott; Eleanor and Addison Seggerman; Carl Sutton; Brother: Lloyd Wilson (Rosie) Darnell of Guntersville, Alabama. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant daughter Luana, and brothers Jack and Harlan Darnell.
Virginia was a member of Northwest Christian Church. She retired from DMH after more than 25 years.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, small family visitation and service to honor and celebrate Virginia's life will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur. CDC guidelines, along with temperature screenings, will be followed. Those in attendance will be required to wear face masks. Virginia will be laid to rest at a later date in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Association or Alzheimer's Association.The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community and Imboden Creek Living Center for their loving care.
The family of Virginia Wilhelm has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with her funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences, at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.