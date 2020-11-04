FORSYTH — Virginia "Gini" Rae Casey-Maines, 88, of Forsyth, IL passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Gini was born on January 9, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John Christian and Gertrude Ruth (Maddock) Hansen. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, George James Casey, Jr., whom she married in 1956. Together they had two sons, John Alan and Loren James Casey. In 1993, Gini was blessed with the marriage to her second husband, Gilbert "Gib" Maines in Decatur, IL.

As a young girl in Chicago, IL, Gini grew up above her father's Danish bakery where she was instilled with a love of music and mathematics. A diligent scholar, Gini attended Monmouth College and was a proud member of the Alpha Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. In 1954, Gini graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Monmouth College and later received a Master's Degree in Mathematics from Colorado State College. She began a career of teaching in mathematics that spanned 39 years and concluded in Decatur, IL at Eisenhower High School. Throughout her life, music was one of Gini's greatest joys. She began playing piano and singing as a young girl, was a lifelong member of the Sigma Alpha Iota Music Fraternity and even served as an organist at First Presbyterian Church of Decatur, IL, where she was a member for over 40 years.

Gini is survived by her husband of 27 years, Gib; son John (Carla) Casey; grandchildren: Justin and Kierstin Casey of Tampa, Florida; son Loren (Gina) Casey of Maryville, IL; her stepchildren: Rexlyn (Jay) Nicole of Decatur, IL, Murphy (Rodney) Vordam of Texas, James (Sue) Maines of Georgia, Heather (David) Raver of Iowa, and another 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Gini was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George James Casey, Jr.; and sister Sarah Hayner. The family will be holding a private memorial service in honor of Gini with the assistance of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, www.brintlingerandearl.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sigma Alpha Iota Music Fraternity: https://www.sai-national.org/donate.html and the Alpha Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority: https://donate.kappakappagamma.org.