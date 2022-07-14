Sept. 19, 1936 - July 12, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Virginia Joy (Ginger) Fombelle, passed away on July 12, 2022.

Ginger was born in Des Moines, IA, on September 19, 1936, to Howard and Dorothea Montgomery. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1954, and married Norman Just Fombelle on August 6, 1955. Ginger was a devoted wife and mother who will be greatly missed.

Ginger was a 4-H leader, served on the Millikin Homestead board and was a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church.

Ginger is survived by her daughter, Lisa L. Lazarz (Alex); sons: Michael J. Fombelle and Gregory D. Fombelle (Maya); grandchildren: Ashley and Alexandra Lazarz, Paige and Caroline Fombelle and Victoria and Corinne Fombelle.

She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Just Fombelle; her parents; her sister, Marjean Neibuhr; and her grandson, Michael Just Fombelle, Jr.

Memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Private family service.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ginger.

Condolences may be left to Ginger's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.