Oct. 7, 1939 - Nov. 11, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Virginia Kay (Curry) Schmidt, 83, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away November 11, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village after a short illness.

Funeral services to honor and celebrate the life of Virginia Schmidt will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Virginia (Ginger) was born October 7, 1939, in Moline, IL, to Lawrence and Evelyn (McConnell) Curry. She graduated from Reynolds High School in 1957. On August 23, 1959, she married the love of her life, Larry Schmidt who preceded her in death in 2019. She dedicated her life to being a devoted wife and caring mother. Ginger excelled at motherhood and was a wonderful cook even though she said she wasn't fond of cooking. She never missed sending a card to honor a birthday or anniversary to those she loved. She could often be found tending to her flowers in her many flower beds. She was a faithful and active member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church for over 50 years.

Virginia is survived by her children: Lori (Frank) Starbody of Maroa, IL, Angi (Brad) Scott of Highland, IL, and Barry (Jennifer) Schmidt of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Kristin (Nathan) Roe of Noblesville, IN, Adam Scott of Champaign, IL, Kaitlyn Starbody (Michael) of Murphysboro, TN, Jason (Maggie) Scott of St. Louis, MO, Logan (Emma) Schmidt of Mattoon, IL, Nolan Scott of Cincinnati, OH, Brandon Schmidt of St. Louis, MO, Faith Scott of Highland, IL, and Anna Schmidt of Mt. Zion. Virginia is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sylvia Petty.