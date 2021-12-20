DECATUR — Virginia L. Sampson, 97, of Decatur, passed away December 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.
Private family services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Virginia was born September 17, 1924 in Decatur, the daughter of Edward Wayne and Goldie Pearl (Parker) Uhrich. She married Charles W. Sampson and he preceded her in death on January 13, 1984. Virginia worked as an assistant manager for Sears Service Center for over 20 years. She was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and enjoyed her bunko group. Virginia was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur, where she volunteered extensively.
She is survived by her children: Carol A. Detert and husband William of Springfield, Michael A. Sampson of Franklinville, NJ, and Gary L. Sampson and wife Mary of Decatur; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Jacqueline Bunting of Lubbock, TX.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
