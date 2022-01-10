 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Lee Goodwin

DECATUR — Virginia Lee Goodwin, 89, of Decatur, IL passed away at 3:51 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur. Burial will be in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Decatur Macon County Humane Society or American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

