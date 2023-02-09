Jan. 10, 1948 - Feb. 5, 2023

DECATUR — Virginia Lee Randles (Miller) of Decatur, IL, passed away in Carmel, IN, on the Snow Moon, February 5, 2023, from a decades long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Virginia was born in Springfield, IL, on January 10, 1948, to Clarence and Laura Miller. She was raised in Nokomis, IL, with her two sisters, Nancy Bradley and Elaine Goodwin of Nokomis, who passed away last June 2022. Virginia attended Nokomis high school and after graduation moved to Springfield, IL, to work for the state. In September 1969, she married Terry Randles (Linda) of Decatur, IL. They had two daughters, Kerri Lee (1971) and Tobi Kay (1975).

Virginia, known to most as Ginny, fearlessly raised her two daughters as a single mother, sometimes working three jobs to support them. She worked days at 1st National Bank and for many years the night shift at the legendary Decatur restaurant, The Blue Mill. She also had careers at the Clinton Power Plant, S & R Liquor, Kelly Construction, BWC, Inc, and selling Mary Kay Cosmetics.

During her years working at the Blue Mill, Ginny had some of the best times of her life, forming a community with her fellow waitresses. Many good times were had dancing the night away at the Limelight, The Macon County Light Company, and the original Lock Stock and Barrel (in its glory days).

Ginny became a grandmother to her first grandchild, Chloe Cain in 1994. That role became her world. Liam, her first grandson was born five years later in 1999. Then Piper in 2007, and Mimi in 2008. Her last grandson, Loyal, was born in 2018. Ginny, also known as Grandma Kitty (because of her love of cats) was a wonderful grandma, taking pride in hosting sleepovers, making crawls (a family recipe), watching movies, and of course popping popcorn.

Loved by many, Ginny was a beauty and a heartbreaker. Vibrant and strong-willed with an infectious laugh, she was the life and LIGHT of the party. Even in her last days she never stopped dancing.

A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Robbie's Grill in Decatur, IL, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. A funeral and picnic celebration will be held in Nokomis, IL, homecoming weekend July 2023.

Virginia is survived by her oldest sister, Nancy Bradley(Jeff) of Nokomis; children: daughter, Kerri Randles (Nelson Lindsley) of Sonoma, CA; daughter, Tobi Mares (Brad Mares); grandchildren: Chloe Cain (Indianapolis, IN) Liam, Piper, Mimi and Loyal Lindsley. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Lewis Miller and Laura Marie Miller; and sister, Elaine Kay Goodwin.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association. act.alz.org.