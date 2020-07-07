SHELBYVILLE — Virginia Lee Shasteen, 88, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 7:10 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Shelby Christian Church with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelby Christian Church. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
To My Family and Friends: I was born September 1, 1931 to David and Lorene (Christman) Danneberger. I graduated from Shelbyville High School where I proudly wore the purple and white as a cheerleader and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1948. On October 14, 1949, I married the love of my life, Rex Shasteen, and to this union our four beautiful daughters, Barbara Phegley, Beverly Beckman (Mike), Julee Price (Jim Carroll), and Joni White (Dave) were born and survive, as well as 9 grandchildren, Brandi Borries of Shelbyville, Tassi Maton (Matt) of Chatham, Krista Hendrix (Ryan) of Shelbyville, Heather Whitten (Todd) of Vandalia, Ty Hammond of Beecher City, Lori Ruot of Shelbyville, Malea Hood of Mt. Zion, Tara White of Greenville, and Jef White of Mattoon; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
I was preceded in death by Rex in 2008; my parents; my precious unborn son, Thomas Rex: and son-in-law, Jack Phegley.
I enjoyed Sunday night suppers at our home on the hill and summer evenings on the porch of the house in town.
I am a member of Shelby Christian Church and thank Mark & Kay Sanders for their service and friendship and also the love of my church family.
Please don't mourn for me “I am peachy” now but keep me in your hearts at family gatherings full of fun, laughter, and food!
God bless you as He has blessed me.
Obituary recently written by Virginia L. Shasteen.
