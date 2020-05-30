ILLIOPOLIS -- Virginia Lee Stacey, 79, of Illiopolis, passed away May 28, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Virginia was born on February 9, 1941 in Ramsey, IL. the daughter of James and Cleta (Bolt) Mathias. She married Roy L. Stacey on April 12, 1980 and he preceded her in death in 2015.
She is survived by her daughter; Kathy Frazee of Bement, sons; Daniel Clark of Illiopolis, and Douglas Clark of Cerro Gordo, grandsons; Shane, Jason, and Matthew Frazee, and Josh and Joe Clark, granddaughter; Erin Dunnigan, several great grandchildren, sister; Wanda Patient, and brother Jim Mathias.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Roy, son; Michael Clark, brothers; Lewis, Sherman and Norman Mathias and sister Shirley Wagner.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Harristown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Fullenwider-Park, 432 7th Street, Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.
