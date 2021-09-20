MACON — Virginia Louise Boggs, 96, of Macon, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021. Upon her passing, she was reunited with Robert, her husband of 71 years, who preceded her in death in 2016.

Virginia was born on April 24, 1925 in Boody, IL, the daughter of John and Lizzie (Schlingmann) Aukamp. Virginia was a member of Macon United Methodist Church where she faithfully served as church historian for many years, Methodist Women and Home Extension. She also worked as a cook in the Macon High School cafeteria and enjoyed helping on the farm. Virginia was well-known for her banana salad and homemade pies. Her chocolate chip cookies were also a favorite amongst each summer's bean walkers, especially her nephews.

Virginia leaves a legacy of love in her two children: Sharon (Donald) Porter of Springfield, IL and Richard (Ida) Boggs of Mt. Zion, IL; sister: Sandy (Tom) Pritts of Decatur, IL; she was deeply cherished by her grandchildren: Elizabeth (Matt) Heubner of Sherman, IL, Eric (Cassie) Porter of Shumway, IL, Lisa (Carl) Bommersbach of Rochester, MN and Craig Boggs of Macon, IL; Virginia was blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Brooke, Kyle, James, Adrianne, Jillian, Cora, Avery and Cade.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother: Lloyd Aukamp.

Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with services. Memorial contributions may be directed to Macon United Methodist Church, Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Alzheimer's Association.