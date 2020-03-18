Virginia Lucille Pundt
DECATUR — Virginia Lucille “Lucy” Pundt 92, of Decatur, IL went to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. 

A private graveside service to celebrate Lucy’s life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL.  Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.  Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com

Lucy was born on September 25, 1927, in Decatur, IL the daughter of James W. and Lillie (Gillin) Borders.  She worked as a sales lady for Hecht’s Clothing Store for many years and went on to work for Newman’s until her retirement.  Lucy enjoyed riding the city bus and her walks downtown. She loved life in all of its beauty, as well as her summers in Florida, country music, baseball, but most of all her family.  She was Granny and Grandma to six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.  She loved being around them all. She was a Christian always praying and caring for her loved ones.  She didn’t know a stranger and was the sweetest woman on this earth.  She leaves behind an unmatched legacy of toughness and selflessness. 

Surviving are her daughter: Toni Clough (Hal) of Deltona, Florida; son: Michael Pundt Sr. (Jenny) of Decatur; grandchildren: Michael Pundt Jr. (Jen), Matthew Pundt (Mary), Wesley Pundt (Madeline) Mary Hames, Isaac Pundt, Douglas Keithley, and Brittany Keithley; great-grandchildren: Michael, Andrew, Riley, Kaitlynn, Mikera, Mikala, Maxwell, Destiny, and Jaleigh; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and her one brother. 

The family wants to thank St. Mary’s Hospital ICU, 6th floor staff, MDs, and nurses for all the care and compassion shown for our mother and the family during this most difficult time.  And most of all, the CNA’s at Evergreen Senior Living for making sure she got her cheese toasties, Lay’s Potato Chips, Pepsi’s and Hershey bars and for all the care and compassion she received for the past six years. 

God has another Angel and she is watching over all of us.

