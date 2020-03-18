Virginia Lucille Pundt

Lucy was born on September 25, 1927, in Decatur, IL the daughter of James W. and Lillie (Gillin) Borders. She worked as a sales lady for Hecht’s Clothing Store for many years and went on to work for Newman’s until her retirement. Lucy enjoyed riding the city bus and her walks downtown. She loved life in all of its beauty, as well as her summers in Florida, country music, baseball, but most of all her family. She was Granny and Grandma to six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She loved being around them all. She was a Christian always praying and caring for her loved ones. She didn’t know a stranger and was the sweetest woman on this earth. She leaves behind an unmatched legacy of toughness and selflessness.