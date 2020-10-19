DECATUR — Virginia M. Bauer, 79, of Decatur, passed away, Friday, October 16, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. Her daughters were by her side.

Virginia was born September 13, 1941, in Decatur, the daughter of Roy and Hilda (Kopetz) Williamson. Virginia worked as an Administrative Secretary at First Congregational Church for 20 years retiring in 2005. Virginia was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She married Rex Bauer on April 4, 1964 in Decatur.

Surviving are her daughters: Yvonne (Jack) Stroud of Dalton City and Corinne (Mike) Mose of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Ali Hawkins, Nick Stroud, Zack Stroud, Taylor Perosa, Nash Mose and Josslyn Mose; great grandchildren: Harlan and Nora Hawkins and Sylas Perosa; beloved nephews and niece: Thomas Williamson Jr., Shannon Williamson, Timothy Williamson.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Rex, her parents and her two brothers.