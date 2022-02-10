DECATUR — Virginia R. "Ginny" Mosser, 97, of Decatur, passed away at home at 2:41 a.m. with "her boys" by her side Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Ginny was born August 18, 1924, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Carl F. and Edna B. (Eaton) Flickinger.

She fell in love with George O. Mosser, and they married August 11, 1956, at Pilgrim Lutheran church where she became a member in December 1955, and where she made her lifelong church home. She made a career as a seamstress and was a supervisor at Eldorado Apparel retiring in December of 1983.

Ginny was an active lady even in her later years, she enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing games, dancing, and singing in the church choir. She was a member of Decatur Elks Lodge #401 Ladies Auxiliary, where she and George were very active in their younger years. She loved entertaining and having weekend gatherings at their home with lots of good drinks and great food.

"Even though she and her George never had children together, they were welcomed/loved by many families and watched their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow. Ginny never knew a stranger and was always ready for a conversation, she had an appeal as if you knew her your entire life - well you probably did because she knew EVERYONE. "

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, her brother Carl Flickinger Jr., several beloved aunts and uncles, special brothers-in-law and their spouses and many many friends.

Surviving are many special friends, a handful of young men that kept her on her toes, several cousins and nieces and nephews. (She happily adopted loving people into her life).

Special thanks to Audrey Henderson and Diana Todd for helping at home when she needed it most in her last month of life.

Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate Ginny's life will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, following a short visitation starting at 9:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

We encourage all that crossed paths with Ginny to come to the services and share wonderful, funny, happy memories as we celebrate her long, colorful, beautiful life.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.