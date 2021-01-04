DECATUR - Virginia Ruth McLernon Hartwig (Jinny) formerly of Decatur, IL, died on December 30, 2020, at her residence, Peace Village, Palos Park, IL. Virginia was born in Chicago, IL, on July 14, 1923, the daughter of William McLernon and Mary Ruth Cazel McLernon. She married Donald E. Hartwig on August 30, 1947. As a young woman she worked for the Wabash Railroad as a secretary receiving free passes to travel. Later she used her secretarial skills to serve the Macon County Zoning Board and as a bookkeeper for the family business, Hartwigs' Used Cars. She achieved her Life Masters in Duplicate Bridge. Virginia was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Decatur, IL She was a creative and talented seamstress. Her famous pies were enjoyed by her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years; sister, Betty Nein and brother, Ed McLernon.
Her survivors include daughter, Tonya Donnelly (Bob), Zionsville, IN; daughter, Linda Conrath (John), Orland Park, IL; son, Tom Hartwig (Marita), Chatham, IL; grandchildren: Michael Donnelly, Katie Donnelly Kuka, Tim Donnelly, Ann Conrath Slemp, Kevin Conrath, Sara Hartwig Zimmerman, Kelsey Hartwig Possley, Kyle Hartwig, and Max Hartwig; as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID, private services will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home Decatur, IL. with burial at Camp Butler Cemetery, Riverton, IL. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin Street, Decatur, IL, 62523; Vitas Healthcare, 8525 W. 183rd, Suite M, Tinley Park, IL 60487; Peace Village, 10300 Village Circle Dr., Palos Park, IL 60464.
The funeral will be live streamed to Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home facebook at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday (1-6-2021).
Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.