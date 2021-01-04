DECATUR - Virginia Ruth McLernon Hartwig (Jinny) formerly of Decatur, IL, died on December 30, 2020, at her residence, Peace Village, Palos Park, IL. Virginia was born in Chicago, IL, on July 14, 1923, the daughter of William McLernon and Mary Ruth Cazel McLernon. She married Donald E. Hartwig on August 30, 1947. As a young woman she worked for the Wabash Railroad as a secretary receiving free passes to travel. Later she used her secretarial skills to serve the Macon County Zoning Board and as a bookkeeper for the family business, Hartwigs' Used Cars. She achieved her Life Masters in Duplicate Bridge. Virginia was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Decatur, IL She was a creative and talented seamstress. Her famous pies were enjoyed by her children and grandchildren.