Virginia Sue Barlow

FARMER CITY — Virginia Sue (Keysear) Barlow, 80, Farmer City died at 6:20 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Virginia Sue Keysear was born June 25, 1939 in Urbana to Charles and Guyneth Keysear. She married Roger Barlow on Nov. 12, 1960 at the Farmer City United Methodist Church. He survives in Farmer City. She is also survived by her sons, Kevin, of Farmer City, and Ken, of Indianapolis, Ind.; a niece who she loved as a daughter, Tabitha Keysear of Washington; nephew, Tim Keysear, of Austin, Tex.; grand-nieces Victoria Lenz, Savannah Budd, Jacqueline Keysear, a grand-nephew, Logan Keysear; and her grand-dog, Dugger.

She was preceeded in death by her parents; an infant son, Timothy; and two brothers, Rick, and Guy.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City is in charge of arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She attended elementary and junior high school in Normal and graduated from Moore High School in Farmer City in 1957.

Virginia was a teacher's aide in the Farmer City-Mansfield School District and then, later, an office manager for Classic Coil in Farmer City. She also worked as an engineer's aid at the Clinton Power Station, retiring in May 2000.